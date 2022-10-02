CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,200 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the August 31st total of 122,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 212,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CASI. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James Huang purchased 33,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $142,524.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 371,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,092.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 291,210 shares of company stock worth $1,023,533. Corporate insiders own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.0 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CASI. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Bailard Inc. raised its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,453,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 312,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CASI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,886. The company has a market capitalization of $35.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.45. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.15.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.