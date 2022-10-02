Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Lowered to $180.00 at Citigroup

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CAT. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Caterpillar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $221.44.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $164.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.58 and a 200-day moving average of $198.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $86.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $237.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,167,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 200,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,859,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Caterpillar by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,926,000 after buying an additional 422,355 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

