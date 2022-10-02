CBC.network 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $91,460.00 (CBC)

CBC.network (CBC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One CBC.network coin can now be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CBC.network has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. CBC.network has a market cap of $1.33 million and $91,460.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CBC.network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005270 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,977.47 or 1.00007117 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007169 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00064311 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010540 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005428 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00063934 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00082250 BTC.

CBC.network Coin Profile

CBC.network (CBC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin.

CBC.network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. Telegram | Medium | Reddit “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBC.network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CBC.network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CBC.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CBC.network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CBC.network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.