CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Receives $11.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCCS. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 102,165 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $973,632.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, Director William Ingram sold 8,404 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $82,863.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 102,165 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $973,632.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 245,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,763. Corporate insiders own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 177,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 70,985 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 291.8% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,061,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,715,000 after buying an additional 790,354 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the second quarter worth $6,846,000. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 586.8% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 7,568,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466,345 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCCS opened at $9.10 on Friday. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 29.61%. The firm had revenue of $192.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.