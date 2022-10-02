Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Short Interest Update

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the August 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Centrica Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPYYY remained flat at $3.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. 6,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,980. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.95. Centrica has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $4.48.

Get Centrica alerts:

Centrica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Centrica

CPYYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Centrica from GBX 94 ($1.14) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Centrica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. HSBC upgraded Centrica from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Centrica from GBX 90 ($1.09) to GBX 97 ($1.17) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

(Get Rating)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.