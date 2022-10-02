Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Short Interest Update

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the August 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CPYYY remained flat at $3.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. 6,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,980. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.95. Centrica has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $4.48.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%.
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
