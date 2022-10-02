Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 433,800 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the August 31st total of 581,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 679,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ceragon Networks

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ceragon Networks by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,414,344 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 685,369 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 23.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,113,434 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 209,040 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the second quarter worth $1,706,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 20.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 654,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 110,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 772.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 543,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 480,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNT traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.83. 328,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,460. Ceragon Networks has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $3.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.15.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks ( NASDAQ:CRNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $70.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.73 million. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ceragon Networks will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

