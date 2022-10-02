Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) Short Interest Update

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,530,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the August 31st total of 6,990,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 951,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charge Enterprises news, COO Craig Harper-Denson sold 12,500 shares of Charge Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $55,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charge Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Charge Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Charge Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charge Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Charge Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charge Enterprises Trading Up 6.0 %

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Charge Enterprises in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Shares of Charge Enterprises stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.51. Charge Enterprises has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.04 million for the quarter. Charge Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 288.82% and a negative net margin of 12.54%.

About Charge Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Charge Enterprises Inc engages in building the electrification and telecommunications infrastructure for electric vehicle charging(EVC) and wireless network infrastructure, including 5G, tower, distributed antennae systems, small cell, and electrical infrastructure. The company operates through Telecommunications and Infrastructure segments.

Featured Stories

