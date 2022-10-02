Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Short Interest Update

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the August 31st total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Stock Performance

Chembio Diagnostics stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.36. 575,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,548. Chembio Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CEMI Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 124,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.41% of Chembio Diagnostics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

