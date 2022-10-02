Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Short Interest Update

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the August 31st total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Chembio Diagnostics stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.36. 575,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,548. Chembio Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.69.
Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.
