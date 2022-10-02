Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Short Interest Update

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the August 31st total of 6,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Chemung Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

CHMG traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.87. 8,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,647. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.25. The firm has a market cap of $195.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of -0.01. Chemung Financial has a 1 year low of $40.74 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $22.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 29.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chemung Financial will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Chemung Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.74%.

In related news, Director Ronald M. Bentley sold 4,522 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $203,896.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,753 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,017,912.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald M. Bentley sold 1,028 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $46,856.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,725 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,312,045.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,050 shares of company stock valued at $273,398. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Chemung Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHMG. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 9,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chemung Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

