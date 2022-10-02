Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Short Interest Update

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the August 31st total of 6,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Chemung Financial Trading Up 0.2 %
CHMG traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.87. 8,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,647. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.25. The firm has a market cap of $195.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of -0.01. Chemung Financial has a 1 year low of $40.74 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.
Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $22.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 29.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chemung Financial will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.
Chemung Financial Dividend Announcement
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Ronald M. Bentley sold 4,522 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $203,896.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,912.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronald M. Bentley sold 4,522 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $203,896.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,912.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald M. Bentley sold 1,028 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $46,856.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,045.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,050 shares of company stock valued at $273,398. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Chemung Financial
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHMG. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 9,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.39% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chemung Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Chemung Financial
Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.
