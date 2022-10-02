Chihuahua Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $7.04 Million (HUAHUA)

Chihuahua (HUAHUA) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Chihuahua has a market capitalization of $7.04 million and $107,310.00 worth of Chihuahua was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chihuahua coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Chihuahua has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00009130 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000923 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010780 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069961 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10695321 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Chihuahua Coin Profile
Chihuahua’s total supply is 103,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,549,862,103 coins. Chihuahua’s official Twitter account is @chihuahuamoney and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Chihuahua
