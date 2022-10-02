Chihuahua Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $7.04 Million (HUAHUA)

Chihuahua (HUAHUA) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Chihuahua has a market capitalization of $7.04 million and $107,310.00 worth of Chihuahua was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chihuahua coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Chihuahua has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00009130 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010780 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069961 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10695321 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Chihuahua Coin Profile

Chihuahua’s total supply is 103,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,549,862,103 coins. Chihuahua’s official Twitter account is @chihuahuamoney and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chihuahua

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chihuahua directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chihuahua should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chihuahua using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

