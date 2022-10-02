Chiliz Reaches Market Cap of $1.93 Billion (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last week, Chiliz has traded up 30.1% against the US dollar. Chiliz has a total market cap of $1.93 billion and $682.53 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chiliz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chiliz Coin Profile

Chiliz launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,940,000,000 coins. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com/en/home. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

