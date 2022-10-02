Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,029,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118,211 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $202,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 207.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.83.

Chubb Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,915,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,395. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $171.96 and a 1 year high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.02%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

