Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Short Interest Update

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the August 31st total of 2,200,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chubb

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Chubb by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 11,211 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $727,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 167,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,338,000 after purchasing an additional 86,008 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 718,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,987,000 after purchasing an additional 248,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CB stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.88. 1,915,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,395. The stock has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $171.96 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.15.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chubb will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CB. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.83.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

