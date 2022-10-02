Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,464 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 116.7% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Cigna by 6,200.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Cigna during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $277.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,327,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,522. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $296.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $284.43 and its 200-day moving average is $267.31.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CI. Loop Capital began coverage on Cigna in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,793,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,978 shares in the company, valued at $10,993,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,978 shares in the company, valued at $10,993,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 5,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,700 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,296. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.