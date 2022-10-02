CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC) Short Interest Update

CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 791,300 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the August 31st total of 867,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CINC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CinCor Pharma from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CinCor Pharma from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Lifesci Capital started coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CinCor Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

CinCor Pharma Trading Up 9.3 %

CINC traded up $2.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.82. The company had a trading volume of 307,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,271. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.10 and a 200-day moving average of $23.24. CinCor Pharma has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $43.15.

Insider Activity at CinCor Pharma

CinCor Pharma ( NASDAQ:CINC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts expect that CinCor Pharma will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc bought 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,953,990 shares in the company, valued at $118,619,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CinCor Pharma news, Director James Healy acquired 506,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,180,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,073,949 shares in the company, valued at $182,218,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc acquired 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $18,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,953,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,619,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,606,000 shares of company stock worth $48,180,000.

Institutional Trading of CinCor Pharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CINC. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma during the first quarter worth $167,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma during the first quarter worth $911,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $565,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000.

About CinCor Pharma

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

