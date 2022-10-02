Citigroup Lowers Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $62.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $77.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $115.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Magna International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Magna International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Magna International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.92.

NYSE MGA opened at $47.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.47. Magna International has a twelve month low of $47.04 and a twelve month high of $90.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Magna International will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 79.65%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Magna International by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,310,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,342,000 after buying an additional 1,115,435 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Magna International by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,816,000 after buying an additional 611,350 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Magna International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,758,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,536,000 after buying an additional 59,639 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Magna International by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,142,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,346,000 after buying an additional 75,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Magna International by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 973,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,457,000 after buying an additional 43,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

