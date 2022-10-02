Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT) Increases Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This is a boost from Citizens Bancorp of Virginia’s previous dividend of $0.25.
CZBT opened at $29.00 on Friday. Citizens Bancorp of Virginia has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $29.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.34.
