Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT) Increases Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This is a boost from Citizens Bancorp of Virginia’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Price Performance

CZBT opened at $29.00 on Friday. Citizens Bancorp of Virginia has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $29.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.34.

About Citizens Bancorp of Virginia

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts checking and savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as provides credit cards.

