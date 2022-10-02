Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,670,000 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the August 31st total of 5,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFG. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 167.4% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 41,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 25,944 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 21.6% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 196,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,007,000 after buying an additional 34,858 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 18.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 10,174,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,994 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CFG stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,693,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,595,054. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.99. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

