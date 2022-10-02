Citizens Financial Group, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) – Wedbush issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini anticipates that the bank will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.35 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Several other research firms also recently commented on CFG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

NYSE CFG opened at $34.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.14 and a 200-day moving average of $39.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,828,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,850,754,000 after purchasing an additional 455,952 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,095,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,843,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $886,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,695 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,191,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,304,000 after purchasing an additional 50,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.53%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

