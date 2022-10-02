CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CKX Lands

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in CKX Lands by 251.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CKX Lands in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in CKX Lands by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 6.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CKX Lands Stock Performance

Shares of CKX Lands stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $10.93. 287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.06. CKX Lands has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

About CKX Lands

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, such as oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses comprising agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

