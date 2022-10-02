Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 11.8% of Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $632,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $66.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.95. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.34 and a 12-month high of $82.47.

