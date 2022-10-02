Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.93 Per Share

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Sunday, October 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.9316 per share on Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This is a boost from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $0.53.

Close Brothers Group Stock Performance

Close Brothers Group stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. Close Brothers Group has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $44.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CBGPY shares. Investec upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.10) to GBX 1,200 ($14.50) in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,140 ($13.77) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

