CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $197.25.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CMC Materials in a report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
CMC Materials Stock Performance
CCMP opened at $173.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.69 and its 200-day moving average is $176.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. CMC Materials has a twelve month low of $119.19 and a twelve month high of $197.00.
CMC Materials Company Profile
CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.
