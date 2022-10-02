CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $197.25.

CCMP opened at $173.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.69 and its 200-day moving average is $176.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. CMC Materials has a twelve month low of $119.19 and a twelve month high of $197.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 12.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in CMC Materials by 117.5% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,351,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in CMC Materials by 354.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 300,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,787,000 after buying an additional 234,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

