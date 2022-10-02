CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,800 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the August 31st total of 183,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 552,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ CNSP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.18. 139,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,148. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.33.

CNS Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals by 689.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 205,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals by 242.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 358,832 shares in the last quarter. 3.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, an anthracycline that is in Phase I and II clinical trials that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

