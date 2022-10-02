Coastline Trust Co Decreases Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Coastline Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CB. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Chubb by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Chubb by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,915,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,395. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.24. The firm has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $171.96 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

