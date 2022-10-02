Coastline Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 0.8% of Coastline Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Mastercard by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,368,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

MA stock traded down $2.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $284.34. 3,804,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,690,394. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.69 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

