Coastline Trust Co Has $3.40 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,243 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,894,686,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,913 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in NIKE by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,475,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in NIKE by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,424,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $191,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,113 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE traded down $12.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.12. 48,176,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,626,643. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.50 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $130.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.59% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.19.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.