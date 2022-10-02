Coastline Trust Co Has $3.71 Million Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,840 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co owned approximately 0.08% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,225.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,258,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,646 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,773,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $59,544,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,741,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,902.1% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 439,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,313,000 after purchasing an additional 417,387 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.94. 1,969,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,897,875. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.98. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.73 and a fifty-two week high of $45.64.

