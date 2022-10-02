Coastline Trust Co Has $3.93 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,715.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,116,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071,255 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,669 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $2,257,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $41,871,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 830,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,785,000 after acquiring an additional 241,035 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.40. The company had a trading volume of 526,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,524. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.66. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

