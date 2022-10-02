Coastline Trust Co Increases Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,992 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,008 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $7,581,000. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 6,321 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,256,529 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $458,327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,701 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.76. 6,728,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,283,626. The stock has a market cap of $169.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.87. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $96.67 and a 12 month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 39.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.46.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.