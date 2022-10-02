Coastline Trust Co Sells 14,263 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Coastline Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,263 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.1% of Coastline Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $7,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 35,230,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,118 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,380,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,550,000 after buying an additional 683,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,429,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,018,000 after buying an additional 821,169 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,049,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,768,000 after buying an additional 826,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,313,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,352,000 after buying an additional 60,819 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,382,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,221,447. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.04. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.99 and a twelve month high of $63.83.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

