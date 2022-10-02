Coastline Trust Co Sells 43,610 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Coastline Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,610 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $57,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $74,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $100,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $48.14. 8,333,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,073,393. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.20. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.99 and a 1 year high of $55.07.

