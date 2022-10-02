Cobak Token (CBK) Trading 3.9% Lower This Week

Cobak Token (CBK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Cobak Token has a market cap of $77.87 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cobak Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00004098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cobak Token has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

About Cobak Token

Cobak Token was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @CobakOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cobak Token is cobak.co.kr. Cobak Token’s official message board is medium.com/@cobak.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users' reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI.”

