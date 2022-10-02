Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the August 31st total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 510,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognition Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its position in Cognition Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Cognition Therapeutics by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 238,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 143,554 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 23.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognition Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Cognition Therapeutics stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,339. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.38. Cognition Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $13.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cognition Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CGTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognition Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday.

About Cognition Therapeutics

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

