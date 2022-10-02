Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,032,569 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 51,978 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $40,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.9% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,311,956 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $51,480,000 after acquiring an additional 24,840 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 4.2% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its position in shares of Comcast by 4.9% in the second quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 7,702 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $29.33 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $57.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.72. The firm has a market cap of $129.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.74.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

