Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $95.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.55 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.35 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Comerica to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Comerica to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Comerica from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Comerica from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.00.

Comerica Price Performance

NYSE CMA opened at $71.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Comerica has a 1-year low of $70.71 and a 1-year high of $102.09.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comerica will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comerica news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $610,504.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comerica

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 0.3% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 39,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 38.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 1.9% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Comerica by 2.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 5.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

