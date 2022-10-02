Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €9.50 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.50 ($9.69) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €8.90 ($9.08) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays set a €7.00 ($7.14) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Warburg Research set a €8.20 ($8.37) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($7.14) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €10.70 ($10.92) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Shares of CBK stock opened at €7.34 ($7.49) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €7.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €7.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.80. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of €5.17 ($5.27) and a 12 month high of €9.51 ($9.71).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

