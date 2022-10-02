Comparing Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) & Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD)

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) and Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.2% of Walker & Dunlop shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.2% of Runway Growth Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Walker & Dunlop shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Runway Growth Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Walker & Dunlop and Runway Growth Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Walker & Dunlop 0 0 4 0 3.00 Runway Growth Finance 0 0 8 0 3.00

Profitability

Walker & Dunlop currently has a consensus target price of $171.00, indicating a potential upside of 104.23%. Runway Growth Finance has a consensus target price of $14.88, indicating a potential upside of 30.83%. Given Walker & Dunlop’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Walker & Dunlop is more favorable than Runway Growth Finance.

This table compares Walker & Dunlop and Runway Growth Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Walker & Dunlop 19.48% 17.58% 5.74% Runway Growth Finance 39.17% 8.50% 6.55%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Walker & Dunlop and Runway Growth Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Walker & Dunlop $1.26 billion 2.20 $265.76 million $8.36 10.02 Runway Growth Finance $71.36 million 6.49 $45.62 million $0.85 13.38

Walker & Dunlop has higher revenue and earnings than Runway Growth Finance. Walker & Dunlop is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Runway Growth Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Walker & Dunlop pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Runway Growth Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.6%. Walker & Dunlop pays out 28.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Runway Growth Finance pays out 155.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Walker & Dunlop has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

Walker & Dunlop beats Runway Growth Finance on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc., through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans. It also provides multifamily finance for manufactured housing communities, student housing, affordable housing, and senior housing properties under the Fannie Mae's DUS program; and construction and permanent loans to developers and owners of multifamily housing, affordable housing, senior housing, and healthcare facilities. In addition, the company acts as an intermediary in the placement of commercial real estate debt between institutional sources of capital, including life insurance companies, investment banks, commercial banks, pension funds, CMBS conduits, and other institutional investors, as well as owners of various types of commercial real estate. Further, it advises on capital structure; develops the financing package; facilitates negotiations between its client and institutional sources of capital; coordinates due diligence; and assists in closing the transaction. Additionally, the company offers property sales brokerage, underwriting and risk management, and servicing and asset management services. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors. It prefers to investments in companies engaged in electronic equipment and instruments, systems software, hardware, storage and peripherals and specialized consumer services, application software, healthcare technology, internet software and services, data processing and outsourced services, internet retail, human resources and employment services, biotechnology, healthcare equipment and education services. It invests in senior secured loans between $10 million and $75 million.

