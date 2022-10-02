CompliFi (COMFI) Price Down 18.7% Over Last 7 Days

CompliFi (COMFI) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 2nd. During the last week, CompliFi has traded down 18.7% against the dollar. One CompliFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000907 BTC on major exchanges. CompliFi has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $14,575.00 worth of CompliFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CompliFi Coin Profile

CompliFi launched on November 17th, 2020. CompliFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. CompliFi’s official website is compli.fi. CompliFi’s official Twitter account is @CompliFi_Pro. The Reddit community for CompliFi is https://reddit.com/r/CompliFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CompliFi

According to CryptoCompare, “CompliFi Protocol proposes a decentralised mechanism for issuing a wide range of financial derivatives that are fully collateralised at all times and, therefore, carry no counterparty risk. The protocol also features minimal governance, no margin calls or liquidations, and limited sensitivity to blockchain network congestion. The trade-offs required to achieve these properties are finite settlement time, fixed upper bounds on the derivatives’ payoff functions and an increased working capital requirement for the issuance process.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CompliFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CompliFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CompliFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

