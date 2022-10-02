Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Short Interest Update

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the August 31st total of 2,730,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compugen

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Compugen in the 1st quarter worth $22,108,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compugen by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,228,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,389 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compugen by 251.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 807,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 577,515 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Compugen by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 409,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 232,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compugen by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 519,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 168,972 shares in the last quarter.

Compugen Price Performance

Compugen stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,029,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,944. The stock has a market cap of $56.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.15. Compugen has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $7.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Compugen ( NASDAQ:CGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Compugen will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGEN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Compugen from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Compugen from $14.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Compugen from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Compugen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.20.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

