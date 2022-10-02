Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Short Interest Down 9.6% in September

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the August 31st total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Computer Task Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTG traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.70. 16,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.70. Computer Task Group has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $10.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average is $8.55.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $82.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Computer Task Group will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Computer Task Group in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Computer Task Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Computer Task Group by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,820 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Computer Task Group by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 63,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 32,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Computer Task Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

