CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Short Interest Down 25.4% in September

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the August 31st total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, Director Mary A. Tidlund sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CompX International stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.24. The company had a trading volume of 9,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,982. The firm has a market cap of $199.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.35. CompX International has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $28.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.82.

CompX International ( NYSEAMERICAN:CIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter. CompX International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 12.15%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This is a positive change from CompX International’s previous dividend of $0.07. CompX International’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

