Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the August 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Concord Medical Services Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of CCM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377. Concord Medical Services has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $3.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Concord Medical Services Company Profile

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, together its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Network and Hospital. Its services include linear accelerators external beam radiotherapy, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife systems, body gamma knife systems, and diagnostic imaging services.

