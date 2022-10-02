ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,432 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Day Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,295,000. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.2% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,615 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,458 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE COP traded down $1.32 on Friday, reaching $102.34. The stock had a trading volume of 7,171,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,328,981. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.45. The company has a market cap of $132.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $66.06 and a 1-year high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.79.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

