Contrasting INEO Tech (OTC:INEOF) & SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX)

INEO Tech (OTC:INEOF – Get Rating) and SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares INEO Tech and SRAX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INEO Tech N/A N/A N/A SRAX -129.60% -55.13% -35.08%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares INEO Tech and SRAX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INEO Tech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SRAX $28.55 million 1.57 -$34.32 million ($1.91) -0.90

Institutional and Insider Ownership

INEO Tech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SRAX.

22.8% of SRAX shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of SRAX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for INEO Tech and SRAX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INEO Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A SRAX 0 0 1 0 3.00

SRAX has a consensus target price of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 470.18%. Given SRAX’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SRAX is more favorable than INEO Tech.

Summary

SRAX beats INEO Tech on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INEO Tech

INEO Tech Corp., through its subsidiary, INEO Solutions Inc., offers location-based advertising, analytics, and theft detection platform for retailers. Its technology integrates and monetizes digital screens with theft detection sensor gates at the entrance of retail stores. The company's cloud-based platform uses Internet of Things and artificial intelligence technology to deliver digital advertising to each retail location based on the demographic mix, such as age and gender, of customer traffic at each location. It also offers INEO Welcoming Network technology through a SaaS-based solution to retail chains. INEO Tech Corp. is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc., a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels. It also organizes and hosts investor conferences within the micro and small- cap space. The company markets and sells its services through its in-house sales and marketing team. The company was formerly known as Social Reality, Inc. and changed its name to SRAX, Inc. in August 2019. SRAX, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

