Contrasting New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) & NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) and NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New Oriental Education & Technology Group and NaaS Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Oriental Education & Technology Group $3.11 billion 1.31 -$189.30 million N/A N/A NaaS Technology $146.89 million 0.35 -$38.99 million N/A N/A

NaaS Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than New Oriental Education & Technology Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

45.8% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of NaaS Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of NaaS Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and NaaS Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Oriental Education & Technology Group 0 0 7 0 3.00 NaaS Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus target price of $36.60, suggesting a potential upside of 52.69%. Given New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe New Oriental Education & Technology Group is more favorable than NaaS Technology.

Profitability

This table compares New Oriental Education & Technology Group and NaaS Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Oriental Education & Technology Group N/A N/A N/A NaaS Technology N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NaaS Technology has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

New Oriental Education & Technology Group beats NaaS Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

(Get Rating)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English. It also provides language training courses, including English, as well as other foreign languages, such as German, Japanese, French, Korean, Italian, and Spanish; operates a full-time private primary and secondary school in Yangzhou seeking a full curriculum with a focus on English; develops and edits educational materials for language training and test preparation; and offers online education programs that include college, K-12, and pre-school education. In addition, the company offers overseas studies consulting and overseas study tour services. As of May 31, 2021, it offered educational programs, services, and products to students through a network of 122 schools, 1,547 learning centers, and 11 bookstores, as well as through its online learning platforms. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About NaaS Technology

(Get Rating)

NaaS Technology Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. It serves charging station operators, charger manufacturers, EV OEMs, and other end-users. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.