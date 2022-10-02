Contrasting Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) and Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED)

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW – Get Rating) and Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Primo Water and Reed’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primo Water $2.07 billion 0.97 -$3.20 million ($0.09) -139.43 Reed’s $49.60 million 0.27 -$16.40 million ($0.19) -0.63

Primo Water has higher revenue and earnings than Reed’s. Primo Water is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Reed’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Primo Water has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reed’s has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

86.9% of Primo Water shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of Reed’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Primo Water shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.5% of Reed’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Primo Water and Reed’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primo Water 0 0 0 0 N/A Reed’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Reed’s has a consensus target price of $0.75, suggesting a potential upside of 522.41%. Given Reed’s’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Reed’s is more favorable than Primo Water.

Profitability

This table compares Primo Water and Reed’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primo Water -0.64% 6.10% 2.17% Reed’s -36.11% -464.42% -62.40%

Summary

Primo Water beats Reed’s on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Primo Water

(Get Rating)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel. The company sells its products through retailers and online at various price points. The company was formerly known as Cott Corporation and changed its name to Primo Water Corporation in March 2020. Primo Water Corporation was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Reed’s

(Get Rating)

Reed's, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. It offers Reed's craft ginger beers; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's ready to drink products; Virgil's handcrafted sodas; ginger candy; and other ginger beverages under the Reed's brand. Reed's, Inc. sells its products to natural food and gourmet retailers, grocery store chains, mass merchants, club stores, convenience and drug stores, liquor stores, industrial cafeterias, and on-premise bars and restaurants through distributors and independent distributor partners, as well as direct to store distribution. It also exports its products to France, the United Kingdom, South Africa, the Caribbean, Canada, Spain, the Philippines, Israel, Australia, Asia, rest of Europe, and South America. The company was formerly known as Original Beverage Corporation and changed its name to Reed's, Inc. in 2001. Reed's, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

