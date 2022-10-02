Contrasting Troika Media Group (TRKA) & Its Rivals

Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Rating) is one of 36 publicly-traded companies in the “Cable & other pay television services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Troika Media Group to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Troika Media Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Troika Media Group -33.24% -194.14% -37.14% Troika Media Group Competitors 25.50% -6.99% 1.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Troika Media Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Troika Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Troika Media Group Competitors 304 1690 2590 67 2.52

Institutional and Insider Ownership

As a group, “Cable & other pay television services” companies have a potential upside of 100.91%. Given Troika Media Group’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Troika Media Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

16.5% of Troika Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.4% of shares of all “Cable & other pay television services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.6% of Troika Media Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Cable & other pay television services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Troika Media Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Troika Media Group $116.41 million N/A -0.45 Troika Media Group Competitors $11.29 billion $2.49 billion -1.06

Troika Media Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Troika Media Group. Troika Media Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Troika Media Group has a beta of 3.01, meaning that its stock price is 201% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Troika Media Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.13, meaning that their average stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Troika Media Group rivals beat Troika Media Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

Troika Media Group Company Profile

Troika Media Group, Inc. operates as a brand consulting and marketing agency specializing in the entertainment and sports media sectors worldwide. It offers media services and analytics platform, digital marketing, data analytics and reporting, media content for events and hospitality customers, sponsorship partnerships and advertising opportunities, analytics and big data; strategic media buying and planning, design and branding, market research and insights, brand strategy, 360 brand design, advertising and sponsorship integration, brand experience and fan engagement, content creation, and sonic branding and original music services, as well as design, animation, and post production studio services. The company also provides brand fundamentals development, brand voice and personality development, marketing strategy, public relations, crisis management, and physical and digital experiential services. It serves fashion, beauty, jewelry/watches, beverage alcohol, pharmaceuticals, entertainment, consumer goods, telco, tech, sports, and automotive industries, as well as non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as M2 nGage Group, Inc. and changed its name to Troika Media Group, Inc. in July 2017. Troika Media Group, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

