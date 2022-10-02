Covalent Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CQT)

Covalent (CQT) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 2nd. During the last week, Covalent has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. Covalent has a market capitalization of $68.74 million and $418,187.00 worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covalent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0687 or 0.00000358 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s launch date was May 25th, 2021. Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Covalent is www.covalenthq.com. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Covalent Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent Query Token (CQT) is the native token of the Covalent Network. It's a governance token, whereby token holders vote on proposals to change the system parameters. Covalent provides a unified API bringing visibility to billions of blockchain data points.Covalent Query Token (CQT) is the native token of the Covalent Network:It is a governance token, whereby token holders vote on proposals to change the system parameters, a staking asset. Validators will earn fees for answering queries, and a network access token which fulfill data queries for users of the API.”

