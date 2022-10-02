Covea Finance Boosts Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Covea Finance increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,805 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 80,810 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy accounts for about 3.4% of Covea Finance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Covea Finance owned approximately 0.07% of Cheniere Energy worth $24,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $391,652,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $325,176,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 145.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,423,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $474,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,899 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 238.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,113,582 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $293,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,799 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 50.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,151,919 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $437,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNG traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,114,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,883. The company has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $178.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.27%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.91.

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

